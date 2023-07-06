James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,950. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

