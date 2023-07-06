James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.33. The stock had a trading volume of 162,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

