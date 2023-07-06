James J. Burns & Company LLC Invests $359,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 154,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

