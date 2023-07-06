James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases 14,677 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 376,073 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

