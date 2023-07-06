James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases 55,387 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. 1,406,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

