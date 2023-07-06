James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $293.80. The company had a trading volume of 634,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,313. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.68. The company has a market capitalization of $214.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

