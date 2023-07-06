James J. Burns & Company LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.59. 263,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.36 and a 200-day moving average of $245.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
