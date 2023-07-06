Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.88 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average is $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

