Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.39. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

