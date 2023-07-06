Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

