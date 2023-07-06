Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 536.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 308 properties consisting of 79,597 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.