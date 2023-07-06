Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $71,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.2 %

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

