Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 37 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,419,000 after buying an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after buying an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.00.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

WST opened at $377.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $387.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

