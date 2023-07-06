Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,880 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
