Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 317 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,880 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Stock Down 2.1 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.42%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.