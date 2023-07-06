Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $211.20

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.20 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 171.50 ($2.18). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.32), with a volume of 94,014 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market cap of £56.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,947.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 214.25.

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

