Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.36 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $47,272.59 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019487 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,234.66 or 1.00133928 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00848049 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $149,065.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

