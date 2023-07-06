Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.99

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.99 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.31). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.32), with a volume of 204,142 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.28) to GBX 155 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Johnson Service Group Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,465.71, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.77.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

