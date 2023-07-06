Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JLL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

