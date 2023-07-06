Joystick (JOY) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $9,838.51 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019337 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,298.81 or 0.99911609 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01696097 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,322.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.