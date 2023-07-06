JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 20,037 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 14,709 shares.The stock last traded at $48.87 and had previously closed at $49.85.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $827.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

