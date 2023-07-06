K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.47

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 526521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

K92 Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$54.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.30 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.278658 earnings per share for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

