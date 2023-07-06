Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0213 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Kaspa has a total market cap of $414.82 million and $14.33 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,486,895,347 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,468,930,719.286278. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02330648 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $10,284,599.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.