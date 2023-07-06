Kathryn Hayley Acquires 300 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) Director Kathryn Hayley bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Concentrix Stock Down 2.4 %

CNXC stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.13. 610,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentrix by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Concentrix by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Concentrix by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.