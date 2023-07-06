Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $583.33 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00003150 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $583.33 million and approximately $35.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00041731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 612,825,678 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,899,255 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

