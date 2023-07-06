Keith Yandell Sells 3,500 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $268,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $242,095.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36.

DoorDash Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DASH traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.99. 3,745,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

