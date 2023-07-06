Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Trading 1.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.69. 26,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 399,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Kemper news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kemper by 1,420.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

