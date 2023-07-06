Kennon Green & Company LLC Sells 148 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kennon Green & Company LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

