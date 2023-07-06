Kennon Green & Company LLC Trims Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,661 shares during the period. British American Tobacco accounts for about 5.8% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after buying an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

