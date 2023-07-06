Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kestrel Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

