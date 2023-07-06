Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,358,000 after acquiring an additional 749,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

