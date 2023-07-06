Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 170,950 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 170,950 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $209.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

