Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells $937,500.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $368.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.19 and a 1 year high of $378.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.