Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Tops $35.70 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00103051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00048391 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00027968 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

