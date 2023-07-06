Komodo (KMD) One Day Volume Hits $2.93 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.98 million and $2.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00103111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00028158 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

