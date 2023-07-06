Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.68. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 21,016 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

