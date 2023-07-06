Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 99.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 227.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 129.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

KTB stock opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

