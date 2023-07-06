Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $29.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 206,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,638 shares during the period.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 21.65, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

