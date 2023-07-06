Kurt Knight Sells 6,151 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 6,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $12,978.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,325,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,237.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,864 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $62,590.88.

On Monday, May 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,575 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total value of $12,097.75.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of AMWL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. 1,180,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.74. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.31 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 216.13%. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 16.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 272.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 353,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 26,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

About American Well

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.