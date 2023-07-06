KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$64.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.17. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$64.88 and a twelve month high of C$64.88.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

