Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $50,880.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

