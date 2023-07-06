Legacy CG LLC Buys 2,517 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,635 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.7% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.09. The stock had a trading volume of 634,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,102. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

