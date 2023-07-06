Legacy CG LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.13. The stock had a trading volume of 767,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

