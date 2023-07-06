Legacy CG LLC Purchases 60,831 Shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM)

Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the quarter. Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 4.3% of Legacy CG LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy CG LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCOM. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 131,223 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HCOM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.

About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF

The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.

