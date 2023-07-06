Legacy CG LLC Sells 176,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Legacy CG LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,500 shares during the quarter. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 108,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,708. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

