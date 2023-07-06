Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,731 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,578. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.