Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $297.32 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.52 and a 200 day moving average of $274.79.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

