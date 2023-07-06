Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total transaction of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $333.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.72 and a 200 day moving average of $275.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

