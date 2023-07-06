Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 72,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $140.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

