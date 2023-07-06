Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 8,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.