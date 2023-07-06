Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,248 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 239,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $112.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

